The Twins’ hometown Angels won the AL Central title again

MINNEAPOLIS — The The Minnesota Twins defeated the Los Angeles Angels 8-6 on Friday night to win the American League Central title.

It was Minnesota’s third AL Central title in the past five seasons, having won the division in 2019 and 2020. Overall, the club has now won nine Central titles and 13 division titles (it won the AL West four times before MLB went three divisions. In each league).

Alex Grilloff drove in three runs and the Twins held on late to win.

Pablo Lopez (11-8) pitched six innings for Minnesota, allowing three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts. Jon Duran gave up one run in the ninth, but got the final out with the bases loaded to earn his 27th save of the season.

After the Twins blew an early 3-0 lead, Grilloff’s 10th homer in the sixth snapped a 3-all tie and Minnesota won for the sixth time in eight games. Grilloff became the 12th player with double-digit home runs this season, setting a club record.

With the lines still visible from the recent college football game played at Target Field, the crowd was eager to celebrate another extended fall for the Twins. It will be the Washington Senators’ 15th trip to Minnesota since becoming the Twins in 1961.

Of course, the playoffs haven’t been kind to Minnesota. The Twins have lost 18 straight postseason games.

Minnesota hasn’t won a postseason game since 2004, with Johan Santana taking the first game of the division series in New York 2-0. Under coach Rocco Baltelli, the Twins were swept in two games by the Houston Astros in the 2020 first round series and swept by the Yankees in three games in the 2019 Division Series.

Minnesota added four runs in the top of the seventh, boosted by RBI doubles by Kyle Farmer and Jorge Polanco.

