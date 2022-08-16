The Trump administration is expected to reach a plea deal with Weiselberg

Placeholder when article actions are loaded

Alan Weiselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of former President Donald Trump’s company, is expected to reach a plea deal in the criminal case against him, two people familiar with the matter said. Weiselberg was indicted last year on charges including tax fraud. The specific terms of any plea deal were not immediately clear. One of the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Monday that Weiselberg is expected to be sentenced to five months in prison. The person also said Weiselberg was not expected to help with the investigation into Trump faces a legal investigation from many directions.

Weiselberg was charged with more than a dozen felonies when he was indicted last year, including grand theft and felony tax fraud. Before the indictment, a person familiar with the investigation into Trump’s finances said prosecutors were counting on Weiselberg to testify against the former president as part of a deal to reduce his own legal risk.

Attorneys for Weiselberg declined to comment on the status of the case Monday, as did the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The expected plea deal was first reported The New York Times. The hearing of the case is scheduled for Thursday.

Weiselberg and the Trump Organization were accused last year of conspiring to hide executive pay and avoid taxes. Prosecutors called it an “extensive and audacious illegal payment scheme,” while Trump and his lawyers attacked the case as politically motivated. Weisselberg and the company have pleaded not guilty. See also It's just past 11 pm in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

Word came of a possible deal in his case Further investigations Trump continued to dominate the headlines. A week ago, with Trump in New York Preparing for dismissal In a civil investigation of his business, FBI agents Searched for his South Florida club For government documents and brought Almost a dozen collections Classified or Top Secret material.

The Justice Department’s criminal investigation into attempts to subvert the 2020 election Investigates his activities As part of that effort. And in Georgia, prosecutors who are criminally investigating efforts to subvert the election include former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump’s lawyer. The goal of that inquiryHis lawyer said Monday.

In Manhattan, there is District Attorney Alvin Bragg Withstood the pressure over his office’s long-running investigation into Trump.