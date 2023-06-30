The Supreme Court rejected affirmative action at Harvard and UNC

Supreme Court on Thursday He ruled Outlawing race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina has spurred affirmative action at colleges and universities across the country that have long been a pillar of higher education.

The vote was 6 to 3, with liberal members of the court dissenting.

“The Harvard and UNC admissions programs cannot compromise the Equal Protection Clause’s guarantees,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the majority. “Both programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor briefed her dissent from the bench, a rare move that signaled deep dissent.

“The Court undermines the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the bedrock of our democratic government and pluralistic society,” he said in his written dissent.