The Supreme Court dismissed the case on Title 42

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a bid by Republican-led states to maintain the pandemic-era immigration measure known as Title 42.

Summary order of the court One sentence was long, instructing the appeals court to deny the states’ request to intervene in the case. The move was almost certainly prompted by the end of the health emergency used to justify Title 42.

In A brief was filed in FebruarySolicitor General Elizabeth B. Preloger told the court that “absent other relevant developments, the conclusion of a public health emergency (among other consequences) would terminate the Title 42 mandates and proceed with this case.”

In a sign that the court wanted to agree, it canceled arguments in the case a week later.

Title 42 allowed the expedited removal of immigrants who qualified for asylum at the border with Mexico. The policy, introduced by the Trump administration in March 2020, has been used to deport immigrants — including many asylum seekers — about 2.5 million times. The action was lifted on May 11.