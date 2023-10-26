The strange vibe between the Browns and Deshaun Watson continues

There’s a strange vibe between the Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson. And nothing that has happened in recent days has dispelled that.

It started in the 4th week. Days after Watson had the best game of his Cleveland career in a 27-3 victory over the Titans, Watson appeared on the practice report with a shoulder injury. He is limited in practice. On Friday, he said he would play against Baltimore.

Then, he didn’t.

On the day of the Ravens-Browns game at 5:04 p.m. ET, a source told me there was confusion among some players about Watson not playing. He was expected to play. Turns out he decided not to.

Although the team called it a “joint decision” in response to PFT’s investigation, coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson was medically cleared to play the next day. That reinforced the idea that Watson might have played against the Ravens.

It was hoped that he would be able to go after the 5th week. But he was unable to play against the 49ers, and he returned for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

A big hit in the first quarter prompted a concussion assessment. After the game, Stefanski said he decided to eject Watson. Stefanski also talked about Watson playing in Seattle this week. Watson, by contrast, offered a more measured assessment. As of yesterday, Watson was scratched for the Week 8 game.

While some have said Watson doesn’t want to play, it’s too early to draw that conclusion. He played with a torn ACL at Clemson. He bussed back from Houston to Jacksonville to play in a game for the Texans when rib/lung injuries made him unable to fly. Why wouldn’t he want to play if he could? The Browns are a contender, and Watson finally appeared to be back to his pre-2021 form before the shoulder injury.

It would be naive not to at least wonder if Watson has fallen in love with the Browns. He wanted out of Houston just months after signing a big-money extension. Also, the Browns were the first team to scratch Watson from its list of four finalists in 2022, before the Browns offered him a five-year, fully-guaranteed contract.

So, yes, there is a different vibe. Neither the team nor Watson said or did anything to change the situation. We’ll continue to monitor things and generally sniff about whether the honeymoon has turned out to be a dud, apparently, Watson is set to make $46 million in 2023, 2024, and 2025, with every penny of that fully guaranteed.

It’s almost enough to make us wonder if a surprise trade will happen before next Tuesday. However, at this point, who will pick up the rest of that contract?