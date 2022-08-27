The Seahawks named Geno Smith the starter

Good pictures

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll buried the lead Friday night.

Carroll was almost two minutes into his opening statement at his post-press conference Geno Smith Won the starting quarterback job. Smith will start the season opener while the former quarterback Russell Wilson Returns to town with the Broncos.

“He’s earned it. He’s won the job,” Carroll said. He ran out of time in his attempt to do so. I am clear on that.”

Locke contracted Covid-19 days before he was scheduled to start the second preseason game. He didn’t start Friday night’s season finale against the Cowboys, but did see extended action.

In nine possessions, he threw three interceptions and a touchdown, and the Seahawks’ lock scored 20 points as their quarterback.

But from the moment Smith re-signed with the Seahawks, it was clear his job was to lose. He spent two seasons as Wilson’s backup and made 34 career starts, giving him a start at lock from the first day of the tournament.

“Geno, he knows our stuff, he does it well, he understands it, and he dictates everything we do,” Carroll said. “He will give us a great opportunity to play great football right off the bat.”

Carroll told the team the decision in the locker room after a 27-26 loss to the Cowboys.

“It’s not a big reaction,” Smith said. “Obviously, I’m thankful and grateful for the opportunity, but I have a lot of work ahead of me. My mindset from the beginning is to go out there and prepare to win games. It’s just a step in the process, but it’s really about winning. None of that matters if we don’t go out and win the games we need to win.” .