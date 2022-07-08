The Rogers outage in Canada is affecting phone, internet and mobile users across the country

Canadian Telecom Rogers is experiencing major outages affecting landline phones, cellular connections and Internet connectivity across Canada that began this morning. Down detector Thousands of reports are listed of problems with people starting to wake up around 5AM ET and not being able to get online.

Rogers first addressed the outage In a tweet From its official support account shortly before 9AM ET, it then went silent for two hours. His latest statement on the incident is this tweet “Technology teams are working with our global technology partners to restore services and are making progress,” it says. After about 12 hours of service being restored across the country, there is still no ETA for the restoration.

Our technology teams are working with our global technology partners to restore our services and keep moving forward. pic.twitter.com/BsufX2Q92Q — Rogers Helps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

Cloudflare Radar It shows the connection between its load-sharing network and Rogers in Canada, which reduced its typical night mode to zero at 3-4AM ET and has recorded a flat line since then. At the same time, there was a large spike in BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) announcements for the network, indicating changes in routing.

In A blog post published Friday afternoon, Cloudflare employees speculated that the outage was the result of an internal error at Rogers, as opposed to a cyber attack or other causes. They cited that pattern of BGP announcements, as Rogers’ network now fails to announce its existence so the rest of the Internet can’t find it. BGP is a fundamental piece of technology that enables information to move from one place to another on the Internet, and the problem with BGP routing information. A major Facebook network crash last fall.

Notice: Accessing my Service Canada account with GCKey and using multi-factor authentication with text or voice message is temporarily unavailable due to an internet blackout across Canada. Thank you for your patience. — Service Canada (@ServiceCanada_E) July 8, 2022

There is a malfunction Interac disconnectedThe network used by Canadian banks disables debit cards, ATMs and e-transfer services Recently noticed 1 billion transactions in a year.

Passport Offices And Revenue Agency of Canada Government services unavailable today due to outages include Both companies warned users that they are disabling multifactor authentication codes sent by voice or text, so those who have logged out cannot log in at this time.

Even the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), which regulates broadcasting and telecommunications, He says its phones are not working Due to malfunction.

Internet network disruption tracker NetBlocks Share real-time data Canada’s national connectivity has dropped to just 75 percent of its normal level.

ℹ️ Update: Internet and telecommunications outage #Canada A quarter of the country’s detectable linkage is currently knockout; The metrics are more impactful for Rogers/Fido and many smaller network providers pic.twitter.com/HbcoM7PRKB — NetBlocks (@netblocks) July 8, 2022

CBC News reports Rogers subsidiary Fido also has problems. The article says there have been problems with card payment processing and ATMs across Canada. A CBC radio station in Kitchener, Ontario is also offline Some telephone services Because Ottawa’s transit agency is knocked out. Pictures from Toronto Show people crowding coffee shops or going to the library to access Wi-Fi now that other options are offline.

TekSavvy Customer Service told customers The outage extends to “Ontario, Quebec and Eastern Provinces.” CBC Thunder Bay operator Tbaytel says the Rogers outage is nationwide.

Toronto police tweeted early this morning after some people in the city were experiencing connectivity issues with 911. “The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical issues,” the Toronto Police Operations Twitter account said. “We are working to resolve these issues.” A Follow up tweetPolice confirmed their 911 center was operational and urged anyone to stay on the line if contacted, or to call back if not.

INTERAC e-transfer services are not available in most financial institutions, affecting the ability to send and receive money. We await updates from Rogers on their resolution. — Interac (@INTERAC) July 8, 2022

Some people may have issues with CRA multi-factor authentication due to technical issues with their mobile provider. To avoid locking your account, if you do not receive your One Time Password immediately during the login process, do not try again. — Canada Revenue Agency (@CanRevAgency) July 8, 2022

