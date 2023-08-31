The Proud Boys’ sentencing for the January 6 riots was rescheduled



Washington

CNN

Sentencing hearings for two leaders of the far-right Brut Boys group have been rescheduled after a judge canceled proceedings Wednesday due to a medical issue, multiple sources told CNN.

Enrique Dario and Ethan Nordien are both charged with treasonous conspiracy in their efforts to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president after the 2020 election, and will be sentenced later this week and early next week.

Nordian’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday at 2 pm ET, while former Proud Boys leader Dario is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday at 2 pm ET.

Family members of the defendants arrived in Washington, D.C. from across the country for Wednesday’s hearing and were upset about the sudden rescheduling, while lawyers for the two scrambled to figure out travel plans.

Judge Timothy Kelly, who presided over the trial of five Prud Boys members, denied motions to acquit the defendants on Monday and heard impact statements from several U.S. Capitol Police officers who were present when pro-Trump mobs rioted in the Capitol in January. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors asked Kelly to sentence Dario to 33 years in prison and Nordien to 27 years.