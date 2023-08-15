The Perseid meteor shower 2023 thrilled stargazers around the world. Check out their amazing photos.

Prosperous Perseid meteor shower Put on quite the show, and we’ve rounded up some of the best photos from around the world to prove it.

with the moon With only 10% illuminated during the peak – the night of August 12 and dawn on August 13 – the Perseids’ viewing conditions were much better than last year’s, unfortunately seen. Meteorites shone through full moon .

Perseids occurs Earth Pass through the debris – ice and rock fragments – left behind Comet Swift-Tuttle It last passed close to Earth in 1992. Aug. Perseids peak on 11-12 when the Earth passes through a very dense and dusty region. No-moonlight years see the highest rates of meteors per hour, and explosive years (like 2016) have rates between 150-200 meteors per hour!

Don’t worry if you don’t catch anything during the peak, the Perseid meteor shower will remain active until August 24, although fewer meteors will be visible for an hour compared to the peak of the shower.

Amateur astronomer Fotis Mavroudakis took this beautiful photo on August 13 in the mountains of Drama in northern Greece. The river Nestos flows in front.

“I devoted many hours to capturing the celestial scene,” Mavroudakis told Space.com in an email.

“The clear night conditions allowed me to create an image that not only highlighted the brilliance of the meteor, but also revealed the vastness of the universe. The meteor’s vibrant path and the calm expanse of the night sky combined to create wonder and fascination.”

The Perseid meteor shower above the mountains of the city of Drama in northern Greece. (Image credit: Fodis Mavroudakis)

Pictured below, on August 13, 2023, a Perseid meteor streaks across the sky past the Sphinx Door of the ancient city of Hattusa in the Bogaskal district of Korat, Turkey.

Perseid above the Bokaskele District of Korum, Turkey. (Image credit: Kemal Celan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Perseid meteor lights up the sky on Aug. 13, 2023 in Golok Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, China.

Perseid meteorite above Golok Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, China. (Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Here, a Perseid meteor streaks across the sky in Leon, Spain.

The Perseid meteorite was photographed above Leon, Spain. (Image credit: Samuel de Roman/Getty Images)

The Sarpincik Lighthouse wasn’t the only sight to light up the sky in Turkey’s Izmir district on August 13.

Perseid Meteorite and Sarbincic Lighthouse, Izmir, Turkey. (Image credit: Mahmud Serdar Alagus/Anatolu Agency via Getty Images)

Phil Kirschner managed to catch a Perseid meteor streaking across the sky below Jupiter.

“We counted 19 Perseids in 1 hour and need 1 more,” Kirschner told Space.com in an email. “I aimed the Samsung s22 at Jupiter and captured this Perseid in a 30-second shot in less than 5 seconds.”

The Perseid meteor and Jupiter shine brightly. (Image credit: Phil Kirschner)

Below, a long Perseid train shines over the historic Prygian Valley near Ihsaniye in the Afyonkarahisar district of Turkey.

Perseid meteorite over Phrygian valley in Afyonkarahisar district, Turkey. (Image credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

Amateur astrophotographer Richard Raja (Instagram @_astrorich) caught some Perseid meteorites and an impressive fireball while meteor hunting at the Fremont Peak Observatory in California, USA.

“Watching the meteors and flares all night was just as fun as seeing the first one,” Raja told Space.com in an email.

“Finding that I was able to capture some on my camera definitely made my 80-mile trip out of town worthwhile.”

Perseids captured above Fremont Peak Observatory in California, USA (Photo: Richard Raja)

In the photo below, a bright Perseid meteor streaks along the star-studded Milky Way above the lush countryside in Ratnapura, Sri Lanka.

Perseid against the Milky Way above Ratnapura, Sri Lanka. (Image: Thilina Kaluthotake/NoorPhoto via Getty Images)

The incredible green hue of the bright Perseid meteorite is clearly visible in this image taken Aug. 13 above an abandoned historic caravanserai near Karmsar in Semnan province, 77 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Tehran, Iran.

Perseid meteorite above Karmsar, Semnan Province, Iran. (Image credit: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Several Perseids were observed above the Lick Laboratory in Mount Hamilton, California, USA.

Perseids above Lick Observatory, Mount Hamilton, California, United States. (Image credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A bright Perseid meteor lights up the sky over Golok Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in China’s Qinghai Province.

China’s Qinghai Province, Perseid above Golok Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. (Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Sky watchers gather to watch the Perseid meteor shower in the Karakabe district of Bursa, Turkey on August 12.

Perseid meteors streak across the sky over the Karakabe Longos Forest in the Karakabe District of Bursa, Turkey. (Image credit: Sergen Seskin/Anatolu Agency via Getty Images)

A bright Perseid meteor illuminates the bright lights of White Lake in North Carolina, USA

Perseid meteorite above White Lake, North Carolina, US (Image credit: Lance King/Getty Images)

The stunning image below shows the Perseid meteor shower in full swing above the National Observatory Moon Station in Beijing, China.

The Perseid meteor shower above the National Observatory Mune station in Beijing, China. (Image credit: Wang Yutong/VCG via Getty Images)

The Perseid meteor shower lit up the sky above the Magdesh Ramon region of southern Israel’s Negev desert.

The Perseid meteor shower above the Magdesh Ramon region of the Negev desert, Israel. (Image credit: Mostafa Alkaruf/Anatolu Agency via Getty Images))

A long Perseid train shines over the historic Phrygian valley in the Ihsaniye district of Afyonkarahisar, Turkey.

Perseid meteorite above the Phrygian Valley in Ihsaniye District, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey. (Image credit: Perk Özkan/Anatolu Agency via Getty Images)

If all these Perseid photos have inspired you to up your photography game, check out ours The best cameras for astrophotography And our How to photograph a meteor shower Guide for some help and advice.

Let us know if you take a good photo of the Perseid meteor shower (or any other night sky target)! You can send pictures and comments to spacephotos@space.com.