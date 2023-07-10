The New York Times is disbanding its sports department

The New York Times said Monday it will disband its sports department and rely on coverage of teams and sports from its website, The Athletic, online and in print.

The Times’ managing editor Joe Kahn and deputy managing editor Monica Drake heralded the change in the newsroom as “an evolution in how we cover sports.”

“We plan to focus more directly on unique, high-impact stories and enterprise journalism about how sports intersect with money, power, culture, politics and society,” the editors wrote in an email to The Times newsroom Monday morning. “At the same time, we will scale back the newsroom’s coverage of games, players, teams and leagues.”

Closing the sports desk, which has more than 35 journalists and editors, is a big change for The Times. The department’s coverage of sports, athletes and team owners and its Sports of the Times columns were once a pillar of American sports journalism. This section covers major moments and personalities in American sports of the past century, including Muhammad Ali, the birth of free agency, George Steinbrenner, the Williams sisters, Tiger Woods, baseball steroids, and the deadly effects of concussions in the National Football League. .