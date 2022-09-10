The Little Mermaid trailer gives a first look at Halle Bailey’s Ariel

This first look at Halle Bailey as the live action version of the beloved angel Ariel premiered D23 Today. The brief trailer shows off some of the underwater realm Ariel comes from — but more importantly, Bailey’s singing chops.

In addition Bailey as Arieldirect action The Little Mermaid Melissa McCarthy plays the sea witch Ursula, Javier Bardem plays the overprotective King Triton, Joanna Hauer-King as Prince Eric, David Dix the musical crab Sebastian, Awkwafina voices Johnny Siegel Jacob Turrill, Jaco Twartlow Best, and (Fish) Friend.

Rob Marshall, who has already directed the new film, is directing Into the woods And Mary Poppins returns to Disney. Mona And CharmLin-Manuel Miranda and the animated film’s composer Alan Menken will write four new songs.

Original The Little Mermaid came out in 1989 and was largely responsible for kickstarting and bringing about the Disney renaissance. Broadway musical formula For the studio’s animated films. Mencken worked with the famous lyricist Howard Ashman To nail the music, the rest is history.

little mermaid It hits theaters on May 26, 2023.