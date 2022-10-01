The Latvian Prime Minister’s New Unity party is leading in the polls, the poll shows

RIGA, Oct 1 (Reuters) – Latvian Prime Minister Kriszjanis Karins’ centre-right New Unity Party is on course to win national elections on Saturday, a poll showed, after a campaign dominated by security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

If confirmed, this would result in Latvia joining its Baltic neighbors Lithuania and Estonia as a leading voice in pushing the EU to take a decisive stance against Russia.

Motorists pass a giant election campaign poster depicting Latvian Prime Minister Kriszjanis Karins of the New Unity Party in Riga, Latvia on September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins read more

But amid widespread national anger over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, it could widen the divide between the country’s Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority over their place in society.

Karins, 57, the first Latvian head of government to survive a full four-year term, benefited from his Russia policy that restricted the entry of Russian citizens traveling from Russia and Belarus.

