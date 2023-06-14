The latest on Trump’s historic federal indictment: Live updates

9:48 am ET, June 14, 2023

Here’s why Trump can run for president despite impeachment



Analysis by CNN’s Zachary B. Wolf







Former President Donald Trump prays with Pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at the Versailles restaurant in Miami on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.



Alex Brandon/AP



Donald Trump Can still run for president When accused – or if he is guilty.

“There’s nothing stopping Trump from running whether he’s convicted or convicted,” University of California, Los Angeles law professor Richard Hassan told CNN.

The Constitution requires only three things for candidates: they must be a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years old, and a resident of the United States for at least 14 years.

There are some other constitutional restrictions that could prevent a person from running for president — but they don’t apply to Trump:

Time Limits: The Someone else’s tenure and then his own success – from running again. This does not apply to former President Donald Trump as he lost the 2020 election. The 22nd Amendment Bans anyone who has been president twice — that is, elected twice or served half a termSomeone else’s tenure and then his own success – from running again. This does not apply to former President Donald Trump as he lost the 2020 election.

Allegation: If a person is impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate of high crimes and misdemeanors, he or she is removed from office and ineligible to serve again. Trump, during his presidency, was impeached twice by the House and acquitted twice by the Senate.

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or President and Vice-President-elect, or have previously taken the oath of office, civil or military, under the United States or any State. As an officer of Congress or of the United States, or as a member of any State Legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, shall have engaged in rebellion or insurrection in support of the Constitution of the United States. The same, or given aid or comfort to its enemies.

The Indictment in New York City It has nothing to do with mutiny or rebellion about paying an adult film actor. There are also no federal charges related to classified documents.