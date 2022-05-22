The iPhone 14 will be the iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece culminates, but Apple builds its Max

Looks like Apple’s iPhone has reached its peak.

At least as far as the standard model is concerned. Yes, you first heard it here. Breaking News!

Now, seriously I know “I’m getting hot”, but before you start to panic, the good news is that Tim Cook & Co. excels in marketing, and Apple has unparalleled brand recognition, so millions of people will still buy. The IPhone 14. But now, on to such good news (leaks and rumors) ...

An "S Year" in disguise Vanilla for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Again, it would not be Apple if the company did not have some subtleties to attract buyers. Apple's last (official) "S" model was the iPhone XS, which was exactly the same as the iPhone X. After that, the company seems to have learned an important branding lesson, so we were given the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. – Despite minor visual differences between the latter two, the "S" model is retired. Of course, we already have this conversation. However, 2022 seems real Vanilla for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Again, it would not be Apple if the company did not have some subtleties to attract buyers. So, the iPhone 14 will be an "iPhone 13S" model, but let's see if the expected updates make it a viable option for those with older iPhones. Maybe you're waiting for a cheaper iPhone 13 or iPhone 15? The iPhone 14 is the first primary iPhone to reuse the old processor, but Apple will get rid of it Pro quality. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available to get the brand new A16 Bionic chip

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max to reuse the same A15 bionic processor found on the iPhone 13 line That’s it Great The news, and by all means, that too Worse News for those who want cheap new iPhones. But! Not for the same reasons you’d expect … Initially, the A15 Bionic was still the fastest chip on the market since September 2021, after several new Qualcomm and MediaTek releases. So we know “slow chip”. The argument is not important to this coffin. I see Apple ready to turn things around in its favor. Although this has not been confirmed, I expect Cupertino to use the iPhone 13 Pro chip for the iPhone 14 and 14 Mac instead of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

Different And The better It uses more GPU core (disabled in standard version) than found on iPhone 13. While this makes no difference in real world usage, suffice it to say that the chip in the Apple iPhone 14 is not the same as in the iPhone 13, even when it comes to more work tasks. Would not be wrong. See also Putin Discuss Ukraine Crisis With Macron: Latest Updates IPhone 14: Steve Jobs' 15-Year-Old Creativity Reaches Peak Performance: Is This The Real Problem? Should the slogan for Apple's last event be saved in September 2022? If you do not know, technically, the iPhone 13 Pro has SoC And It uses more GPU core (disabled in standard version) than found on iPhone 13. While this makes no difference in real world usage, suffice it to say that the chip in the Apple iPhone 14 is not the same as in the iPhone 13, even when it comes to more work tasks. Would not be wrong. Yes and no.

Although we have never seen a new flagship iPhone with an old chip, in fact, year-on-year processing power gains do not make as much sense as you might think. For example, the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13 series is only 7-10% faster than the A14 Bionic in the iPhone 12 series, which is only 7-10% faster than its predecessor A13 Bionic. 11.

While the iPhone 11-iPhone 12 rotation ranges from 7nm to 5nm and makes the iPhone 12 more efficient, there are big differences in the manufacturing process (at least at best). However, indirectly due to global chip shortage, the iPhone 13 stuck with the same 5nm processing. This is even more confusing as the iPhone 13 managed even more significant performance gains than its predecessors due to the larger batteries and promotion on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. .

That being said, one thing to worry about when it comes to the iPhone 14’s processor is whether this chip / phone can enjoy the same number of iOS updates as the newly running iPhone 14 Pro. The 4nm SoC is comparable to the 5nm SoC found on the iPhone 13. We know the definitive answer to this question in about five years when Apple stops sending updates to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. However, my educated guess is that Apple will offer the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max in full in the same number. IOS updates to the iPhone 14 Pro because they are identical phones, despite differences in hardware.

The older SoC on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Mac will still be more powerful than any other (non-Apple) chip and will give you smoother performance for the next four to five years.

The standard iPhone (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max) or iPhone that most people buy has reached its peak. Peak performance – Because Apple is trying to differentiate it from its Pro siblings, the company should raise it. However, the important thing to take is: IPhone 14: Same design as before, but for the new iPhone 14 Max model recovery Apple delivers the Purple Max surprise for you! The other obvious factor that makes the iPhone 14 the iPhone 13S is that the new 2022 model is expected to reuse the same old design we saw from the iPhone 12. 14 is expected to retain the infamous peak, though iconic, but is slowly coming out … Of course here Apple's storage grace brand new iPhone 14 Max model is expected to start at $ 900. At first glance this may not make sense, but it replaces the iPhone 13 mini, which puts an end to Apple's end. Small Small phone attempts. See also Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory The iPhone 14 Max will have a 6.7-inch display and a significantly larger battery than the regular iPhone 14, which is expected to retain its 6.1-inch screen. Although the 14 Max is not a completely new concept to Apple (they already have a Pro Max iPhone), it will be completely new to those who like it. Pay less and get more. Apple recognizes the need for phones with larger screens and larger batteries, which allows you to enjoy content longer and longer. So, I have no doubt that customers will respond positively with their dollars. In fact, it should come as no surprise that the iPhone 14 Max will become the best-selling iPhone 14 model (especially if the Pro models are more expensive). The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max get the new old rear camera hardware, but get the brand new 12MP selfie shooter For 14 Influencers! As I would like to point out, Apple wants to "recycle" the iPhone hardware by accommodating the new Vanilla iPhone, and I do not expect this year to be any different. In terms of camera hardware, the iPhone 13 2020 borrowed the same sensors from the iPhone 12 Pro Mac, and it only makes sense that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max would borrow the iPhone 13 Pro's primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras.

That’s right- not the iPhone 13, but the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. All in all, this is good news for those who want to buy the Vanilla iPhone 14 model – it will enjoy primary quality camera hardware. Sure, 2021 is the primary quality, but still Because the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max get brand new 48MP cameras, the reason Apple is so generous to its budget-oriented users is that thanks to features like Native 8K video recording, it will be enough to distinguish the cheaper from the more expensive models. , Large primary sensor and overall detailed photos. Everyone wins. Will be said.



An exception to Apple's hardware recycling rule are the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max's selfie cameras, which are said to get the much-needed upgrade to the brand new 12MP sensor with wide f / 1.9 aperture with autofocus. This will allow you to focus on yourself and your friends while taking photos and videos and improve low light quality. See also Amazon, Labor Organizers File Objections to Alabama Union Vote Conclusion: Do you want to get the iPhone 14 … iPhone 13, or … wait for the iPhone 15? Not for USB C or USB C? Of course, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max stick to the same old notch, and are expected to use the same A15 bionic chip as the iPhone 13. Again, the notch will provide the same Face ID found on the iPhone 14. Pro (like or dislike this), and will continue to follow you for years to come as we install the 8-core GPU A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 Pro. Also, the iPhone 13 Pro's cameras are still incredible and fit in well with Apple's $ 800 iPhone 14. Plus, you're getting a brand new selfie shooter – just like on the iPhone 14 Pro. Thanks to the iPhone 14 Max, the battery life of the budget iPhone is expected to set new records, and I hope millions of iPhone customers will appreciate this and vote with their credit cards. Get iPhone 13 instead of iPhone 14? For those who want to buy iPhones in places like eBay, 2022 will be your lucky year because you won't miss much. All By selecting last year's iPhone.

Same chip, almost the same cameras, same design … This is not a bar for those on a budget. Skip iPhone 14 and wait for iPhone 15 (with USB-C)? If a new selfie shooter and the big iPhone 14 Max (with bigger battery) do not impress you, there is no reason not to get the iPhone 13 for less than $ 200-400, depending on the deal you can find. Oh, boy. Great. At least in my book.



After “leaks” and rumors, the iPhone 15 is now expected to switch to USB-C (not yet finished) thanks to the new European law, and this is the biggest reason to wait for the 2023 model. But it is getting better …