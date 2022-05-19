The former Russian colonel contradicts previous reports criticizing Russia’s military operations in Ukraine

Retired Russian Colonel Mikhail Kodarenok speaks on Russian state television on Wednesday. (Rosia One)

Retired Russian Colonel Mikhail Kodarenok called any talk of a Ukrainian offensive “a great exaggeration” and said that a day after he criticized Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, Russia’s situation could worsen.

Speaking to a Russian state television channel on Wednesday, Godrenok said, “When people say that Ukraine has the capability to counter-attack, it is a great exaggeration. And as for the actions of our Supreme Command, there are every reason to believe that it will be implemented. These plans will soon give Ukraine an unpleasant surprise.”

He added that it was impossible for the Ukrainian armed forces to gain air dominance in the next few months, and in terms of naval dominance, he said, “while our Black Navy is in the Black Sea, Ukraine has a Black Sea navy. Dominance is out of the question.”

On Tuesday, however, Kodarenok said that the rumors circulating about the “moral or psychological decay” of the Ukrainian armed forces were “not close to the truth.” He said that Ukraine could arm 1 million people and that Russia should consider it in its operational and strategic calculations.

“Our situation, obviously, is going to get worse,” he said Tuesday. He also criticized Russia’s geopolitical isolation from the world and warned that waging war in Ukraine before the invasion would be harder than many expected.

Previous report by CNN’s Tim Lister, Anastasia Graham Yule and Taras Satorozny.