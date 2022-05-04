The European Commission (EU), the EU’s governing body, on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on the Kremlin, including a six – month ban on Russian crude imports.

Occupation of Ukraine without Russian incitement, And evidence of war crimes, has pushed the EU to take bold action on energy sanctions. But imposing measures that could reduce or completely reduce Russia’s energy supplies to the EU remains a complex task for the camp.

This is because the region relies on Russia for many energy sources, including oil. By 2020, Russian oil imports account for about 25% of the camp’s crude purchases. Regional Statistics Office.

“Let it be clear: this is not easy,” European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday.

“Some member states are strongly dependent on Russian oil, but we must work on it. Now we propose a ban on Russian oil.