The entire fourth-round schedule is headlined by American Cocoa Coffee

The 2022 US Open continued into the fourth round on Sunday, with American Coco Goff scoring a dramatic victory to advance to the quarterfinals. The 18-year-old continues his deep run in the tournament. Meanwhile, unseeded Australian Ajla Domljanovic, ranked 46th in the world, will return to court after finishing off Serena Williams. A magical US Open run on Friday night.

Then on the men’s side, No. 1 Daniil Medvedev takes on No. 23 Nick Kyrgios at Arthur Ashe Stadium in prime time. Rafael Nadal, the No. 2 seed, and Carlos Algarz, the No. 3 seed, are still in the field and will play on Monday.

Gaff advanced to the quarterfinals with a dramatic win over Zhang Shuai

In the remaining junior and senior women’s competition, 18-year-old Coco Goff booked her first trip to the US Open quarter-finals with a dramatic straight sets win over China’s Zhang Shuai. The 12th-seeded American trailed Zhang 5-3 in the second set, but the 33-year-old broke his opponent twice to win 7-5, 7-5.

The first set was a nail-biter and Zhang and Quaff traded five service breaks before Quaff prevailed. Zhang held her first serve to lead 2-0. But Quaff responded with a break, breaking Zhang again to take a 4-3 lead. Zhang responded to level the set at 4-4 before Quaff took a 6-5 lead. She then held serve to save the set.

Coco Goff’s deep US Open run will take her to the quarterfinals on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Julia Nickinson)

The second set was chaotic to begin with as each player served in the first seven games. Zhang then earned an opportunistic break while leading 4-3 when Goff was unable to hold onto a backhand. The break set her up a serve for the set, but she was unable to win another game.

Goff saved set point and then earned a break when Zhang’s return went long to cut his deficit to 5-4. Goff won the next three games, which included a 12-ball rally on match point. She screamed in front of an ecstatic crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium to celebrate her victory. Gaff and Zhang then hugged at the net.

Goff advances to Tuesday, where she will face France’s 17th-seeded Caroline Garcia. Garcia topped 29th-ranked American Alison Riske-Amirtaraj in straight sets on Sunday.

Berettini advanced to the quarterfinals for the second-straight

13th seed Matteo Berettini advanced to the quarter-finals on Sunday with a five-set win over Alejandro Davidovic Fogina. The Italian found himself down a set and a break in the second game, but won the tiebreak 7-6 to level the match at 1-1.

Before the pair split the third and fourth sets, Berettini won the fifth game 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. 46. ​​Davydovich Fogina appeared hampered by a knee injury in the final set, but managed to finish the match. Berettini advanced to the quarter-finals for the second time. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 quarterfinals.

Rude dismisses Maudet

Berettini next faces No. 5 seed Kasper Rudd on Tuesday. The 5th-seeded Norwegian topped unseeded Frenchman Corentin Maudet in four sets. Ruud won the opening sets 6-1 and 6-2 before Maudet recovered to win the third 7-6 (7-4). But Ruud reasserted control in the fourth game with a 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 win and set up a top-13 showdown with Berettini in the quarter-finals.

Garcia wins American Riske-Amritraj

In the women’s tournament, France’s Caroline Garcia defeated Alison Riske-Amirtharaj in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals. Garcia, the 17th seed, scored in the first break of the match to take the first set 5-4 and win 6-4. She maintained control of the match in a dominating second set to defeat the 29th seeded American 6-4, 6-1.

Garcia’s win eliminated an All-American quarterfinal opportunity. He faces Goff on Tuesday.

