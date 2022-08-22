The Dow shed 400 points to start the week as the Wall Street rally fizzled

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the annual Wyoming Conference on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Wells Fargo’s Michael Schumacher said the market expects Powell to be tough on raising interest rates after recent dovish comments from other central bank officials. Last week, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, for example, said he wanted to see a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike in September.

“I don’t believe he’s going to pull out the talons and sound a hawk. I’m afraid he’s going to be a hawk.” Schumacher says.

–Bar Dom