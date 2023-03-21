The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been resurrected for the final year of muscle cars

DETROIT – Dodge is giving away its controversial muscle car model, the Challenger SRT Demon, as the final special edition vehicle before production of the brand’s current V8-engined cars ends later this year.

The limited edition track racing car will be the fastest, most powerful version of the Dodge Challenger ever produced by the automaker. This makes the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon model, which some have criticized as not too powerful and road-legal.

Dodge says the new car will deliver 1,025 horsepower and 945 foot-pounds of torque on E85 ethanol blended fuel. It can hit 60 mph from a rolling start in 1.66 seconds. The vehicle’s performance drops slightly when fueled with lower amounts of ethanol, but even on common E10 fuel it still has 900 horsepower and 810 foot-pounds of torque.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 starts at a monstrous price of $96,666 — the last three figures represent the devil — but according to Dodge, with fees, options and accessories, it’ll be $120,000 or more. Ordering for the vehicle begins on March 27.

Dodge, owned by Stellandis, plans to build only 3,000 vehicles for the U.S. and 300 for Canada. It will be similar to the production of the 2018 model.