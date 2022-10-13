The Braves broke through to take the lead against the Phillies, Dodgers and Padres trading homers in Game 2 of the NLDS.

MLB’s 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two finishers in each league advance to the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via the Byes, the Astros, Yankees, Cheaters And The brave ones Accepts challenges.

Game 1 saw dHe falls behind the brave PhilliesAnd The Astros snatched a win from the Mariners in heroic, historic fashionAt the same time the The Dodgers and Yankees took care of business. The schedule begins to stagger the leagues on Wednesday. The NL picks up with Game 2, but the AL has an odd day before it resumes on Thursday.

Here’s Wednesday’s slate and TV schedule.

Game 2: Phillies (Wheeler) at Braves (Wright) 4:35 p.m., Fox (rain delay until 7:30 p.m.)

Game 2: Padres (Darvish) at Dodgers (Kershaw) – 8:37 p.m., FS1

[Find the complete MLB playoff schedule]

You can follow all the action right here on Yahoo Sports.

the brave, Kyle Wright Prevent the Phillies from pulling even in the NLDS

Braves starter Kyle Wright got another hit. Wright surpassed the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler in Game 2 of the NLDS to become the MLB leader in regular-season hits with 21 WBs.

The Braves only got Wheeler in the bottom of the sixthStringing together three soft hits with two outs gives the Phillies a dose of their own medicine. Matt OlsonAustin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud each drove in three runs, and the Braves bullpen stuck with it.

The series heads to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday. Phyllis will send Aaron Nola New dominant performances in the wild card series and his final regular season start. The Braves technically haven’t announced a starter, but this could be the game in which flame-throwing rookie Spencer Strider returns from an oblique injury.

Want to catch up on major October storylines? We’ve got you covered.