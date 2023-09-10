Texas had a big win over Alabama

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (right) celebrates a touchdown catch with teammate Xavier Worthy against Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Make all the “Texas is coming back” jokes you want.

On Saturday, the Longhorns earned major bragging rights with a 34-24 victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Texas quarterback Quinn Evers threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns, leading to big play after big play in the second half. The Crimson Tide simply couldn’t keep up.

Earlier in the day, Coach Prime’s crew had all eyes on the Buffs again. After a slow start, Colorado found its rhythm offensively in the second half and ran with things against Nebraska. Meanwhile, Utah didn’t escape a tough road matchup at Baylor in a dramatic finish.

In another intriguing non-conference matchup, Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns as Miami beat No. 1 Texas A&M 48-33. Won against 23.

And no. No. 20 Ole Miss used a big second-half surge to pull away from No. 24 Tulane for a stunning road win.

Outside of Texas, the biggest notable upset among Power Five teams was Washington State’s 31-22 upset of No. 19 Wisconsin. It sent the fans charging into the ground at Pullman.