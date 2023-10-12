Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras ​​Tour’ Premieres at LA’s The Grove – The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Arrives at ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Concert Film World Premiere

Taylor Swift makes her world premiere as a movie star Eras Tour Picture Wednesday’s concert at The Grove’s AMC Theater.

The superstar – who announced shortly before the Los Angeles event that his film will debut in North America on Thursday instead of a Friday night release date – arrived early and posed for photos with his crew and director Sam Wrench before quickly running inside. Hundreds of fans lined the entrance to the theater wearing friendship bracelets, singing along to Swift’s hits and stopping to take selfies with many of them. Stars including Rachel Zeckler, Maren Morris, Simu Liu, Julia Garner and Adam Sandler were in attendance, along with Swift’s mother Andrea.

Before the screening, Swift gave a brief speech at each of the 13 theaters where the film will be shown, telling the crowd, “I wanted to come and say hello to you before you see the film, because honestly, this tour has been great. Grand Adventure has everything you need to know about this tour and these shows. I think you’ll see that you’re absolutely a major character in the film because it’s your magic and detail and your sense of humor and the way you lean into what I’m doing and I’m the music. create.”

“In my mind, this is a perfect capture of what the show was like for me,” she shouted to those who worked on the film’s post-production and editing. Swift also thanked fans “for being so incredibly supportive, and I appreciate it more than you know. This night is a very important memory for me, so you’re apart of it, and I’m very grateful for that. In a theatre, the star sat down to watch the movie with his backup dancers as the audience sang and danced.

Earlier in the day, LA was gearing up for the Swift-inspired madness to hit downtown at iconic shopping center The Grove, posting on its social media channels that the entire complex would be shutting down Wednesday for the event.

Social media videos showed The Grove’s usual cobblestone streets covered with a large red carpet surrounding the theater. Eras Tour Poster. Also, the streets surrounding the stadium were closed as police were deployed in the area. The original farmers market is located next to The Grove, however, on its social media it is open for business on Wednesdays; THR saw several barricades blocking farmers’ market patrons from entering The Grove as Swift’s songs blared through the speakers.

Taylor Swift: The Eras TourIt opened in 8,000 theaters worldwide on Friday and is distributed directly by AMC Cinemas, breaking the record. eras Tour Swift debuted in March with a 44-song set spanning several albums from her career. The concert film clocks in at two hours and 48 minutes, running slightly shorter than his three-hour performances. Shortly before the premiere event, Swift announced that the film will open early in North America and Canada, with screenings beginning Thursday night.

Eras Tour The concert film is headed for a record world debut of $150 million to $200 million, including $100 million to $125 million in North America and $50 million to $75 million overseas. The image is opened.