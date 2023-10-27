Taylor Swift has entered her billionaire era.

The pop star, who has dominated the cultural landscape this year with her concert tour, album reissues, blockbuster movie and relationship with Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce, has seen her fortune surpass 10-figures. Bloomberg reports.

The 33-year-old’s net worth is now around $1.1 billion Bloomberg News The analysis found To calculate the figure, which the publication called “conservative,” it estimated the value of his five homes, music sales, streaming deals, concert tickets and merchandise, and the value of his music catalog.

Bloomberg reports that Swift’s music released since 2019 is worth $400 million, while her massive concert tour grossed $370 million from ticket and merchandise sales. A more refined analysis puts the value of his music at $1 billion.

His income from his music streams, real estate portfolio, and royalties from music sales is estimated at $310 million.

Earlier this summer, Swift’s Eras Tour was already poised to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, hitting a record $1 billion in sales. The stadium spectacular, which has seen tickets sold for tens of thousands of dollars, will continue until November 2024.

Era’s Tour’s recently released concert film took in just under $100 million in its opening weekend, becoming the highest-grossing domestic concert film ever. The figure was good enough to give Swift the second-best start at the October box office.

And it looks like Swift’s wealth is only going to grow from here.

Bloomberg reports It arrives just hours before the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of her hugely popular 2014 album, which sold 1 million copies in its first week.

Don’t Miss: Want to be smart and successful with your money, work and life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

As technology reshapes business expectations, few leaders are embracing the change and transforming their organizations for the future. Join the CNBC Evolve Global Summit on November 2nd to hear strategies to adapt, innovate and succeed in this new era of business. Buy your ticket Here.