Taylor Russell Gets VIP View of Harry Styles’ Concert Amid Dating Rumors

Harry Styles Her fans are excited about the possibility of her dating Taylor Russell — based on where she was this weekend … they might be on to something.

TMZ has obtained photos and video showing the actress watching Harry’s Vienna concert Saturday night in some sort of VIP tent. Apart from that, it also seems to be part of HS’s team handling BTS concert duties.

As you can see, Taylor — photographed with a bob cut and a white dress — sits next to a guy with an electronic device and monitors in front of him. He was probably Harry’s stage manager or something…and he was pulling the levers of the show.

Taylor hangs out with this dude … and she dances the night away while Harry hosts the show. Between songs, TR was chatting with a crew member — taking it all in.

It looks like she’s been there for the entire show … and here’s her look, along with photos of her in Vienna, with a guy Stan’s sure is Harry. on Saturday One such photo She seemed to rock this perfect outfit as well.

It’s still Sunday, too More alleged sightings The two of them started walking around the city… Harry sent the regiment into a complete frenzy that he might have a new love interest in his life. In fact, they are very happy about it.

Taylor Russell and Harry Styles?!!$&;?$+($!$??_;! pic.twitter.com/22PjXgoYI9 — ♰ Sabrina ♰ (@junkpixie) June 23, 2023



The dating rumors really started last month when Harry was around Dotted Walking With Taylor in London … holding her hand. Now, she accompanies him on tour, to some extent anyway. It’s unclear if she’ll go on his other European dates. See also 'Quiet exit' from the US housing market: A group of sellers has disappeared

Like we said, the Harrises (as they’re known) are flipping their lids on this pair … and, unfortunately, it comes at a cost. Olivia WildeHarry dated last year.

Needless to say, his fan base wasn’t entirely thrilled with the pairing… being with her seems to have sparked a lot of drama that he wouldn’t normally have around him… if at all. . Yes, we mean it Florence p, Jason Sudeikisetc

Somehow, they all are broken Now … and on the face of it, it looks like he’s already moving on to someone else — someone who’s closer to him in age … FWIW.