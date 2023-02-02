Taylor Lautner makes rare comment about ex Taylor Swift saying his wife ‘died’





This is the true story of the Taylors, Taylor Dom, wife of actor Taylor Lautner, who we all responded to when she spilled the tea. The infamous Taylor Swift and Kanye West MTV VMAs.

In a video from Their podcast “The Skies” Published on Wednesday In Tik Tok, Dom asked Lautner, “If you could go back to a moment in your life, what would it be and what would you say to yourself?”

“Probably the 2009 VMAs, when I presented the award to Taylor, didn’t know that the Kanye thing wasn’t a skit,” she said, causing her dom to literally fall in surprise and say, “I’m dead.”

West famously took the stage and interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech, saying, “Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time!”

Dom pointed out that Lautner and Swift, who dated briefly in 2009, went public about their relationship back then.

Lautner explained that he presented Swift with the award and that West jumped on stage while she was speaking, “taking five steps back and standing five feet back.”

“I can barely hear it. I can’t see them,” Lautner said. “I assume this whole thing is a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why would Kanye West interrupt Taylor Swift and jump on stage? It doesn’t make sense.

It wasn’t until Swift turned around and saw her face that Lautner said it wasn’t planned.

In 2016, Lautner confirmed that he was the inspiration for Swift’s 2010 song “Back to December”. She and Tom got married last year.