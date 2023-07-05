Suspect in Philadelphia shooting charged with 5 counts of murder

The suspect died on Monday Mass shooting Prosecutors announced Wednesday that he has been charged with murder in Philadelphia. Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was charged with five counts of murder and other charges in connection with the shooting that killed five people.

The suspect was denied bail when he appeared in court Wednesday, and a preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for July 24, CBS News Philadelphia reported. reported. District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials were expected to provide an update on the investigation Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the murder counts, the suspect is also charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, Grossner’s spokesman said in a statement to CBS News.

Click here to view related media. Click to expand



Authorities on Tuesday identified the victim as 15-year-old Daujan Brown. Lashid Merritt, 20; Ralph Moralis, 59; Taimir Stanton, 29; and Joseph Wama Jr., 31. Most of the victims died after being taken to hospital following Monday night’s rampage in the city’s Kingchesing area. Wama was found hours later in a home with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were shot, police said. Both children were in stable condition at the hospital.

Another 2-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman suffered broken glass in the shooting and are in stable condition, police said.

The police gave chase and arrested the suspect. The suspect was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and handgun and was wearing a bulletproof vest and ski mask, police said.

Memorial ceremonies were held Held at Kingsessing Tuesday for sufferers. Merritt’s girlfriend told CBS News Philadelphia that he was grabbing something to eat when the shooting began.

“It’s not fair to have her life cut short like this,” Brianna Burnett told the station. “…He didn’t do anything to deserve this. I can’t even imagine — I still can’t face the fact that he’s gone.”

Trending news