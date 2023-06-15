Storms bring more than 100,000 outages across the South with high winds and at least 8 tornadoes





CNN

—



More than 100,000 people were without power Wednesday night as severe weather produced tornadoes, high winds and large hail, prompting more than 250 storm reports in the South.

As of 2 a.m. ET, more than 140,000 homes and businesses were in the dark in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas, the monitoring site said. PowerOutage.us.

There were at least eight tornado reports and 85 hail reports, According to the Storm Prediction Center.

Nearly 10 million people were under a severe thunderstorm watch, meaning the risk of severe weather was high, but it was uncertain where and when the storm would hit.

“Severe storms are possible through tonight,” officials said The National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday.

Check your local forecast here

The Weather Service Office in Alabama, MobileResidents are reminded to be prepared.

“Severe thunderstorms are moving across the area this evening,” the office said, urging local TV stations, weather apps or people in the area to check. NOAA Weather Radio Stay informed.

Check out this interactive content on CNN.com



In Cass County, Texas — on the border of Arkansas and Louisiana — vehicles were blown off the highway. CNN affiliate KSLA.

Roger Scharburt of Shreveport, Louisiana, told the station he was heading south on US 59 when things got dark.

“And I got hit and lifted off the ground and rolled over in that car a couple of times. A little bit of a bummer, but I’m fine,” he said.

The driver, J.T. Abbott said the vehicle he was riding in came to a stop in the median because of the high winds.

Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton said two people were inside a home that was destroyed by the storm in Albany, Georgia. CNN affiliate WALB. People escaped injury and eventually freed themselves from the rubble, the station said.

WTVY A building damaged by severe weather in Henry County, Alabama.

said a resident of Henry County, Alabama CNN affiliate WTVY His trailer started to wobble and they fell to the ground.

“So we’ve all got to hunker down and try to ride it out,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia are at risk of intensifying storms as of Thursday morning.

There were 150 high wind reports across the South as of Wednesday night, including 82 mph winds in Cleveland, Mississippi — faster than the 74 mph threshold for hurricane-force winds.

Brooksville, Mississippi reported up to 5 inches of hail Wednesday evening and Doron, Georgia and Crystal Springs and Slaptown in Arkansas had 4 inches of hail.

The storms won’t end Wednesday. Another round is expected to impact the south on Thursday.