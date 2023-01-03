Stocks open higher on first trading day of 2023

Stocks rose on Tuesday as Wall Street tried to start the new year on a strong note.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 75 points, or 0.23%. The S&P 500 rose 0.45% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.88%. Shares of Tesla fell 5% following disappointing fourth-quarter deliveries.

Investors are looking for signs that the global economy will continue to recover in 2023 and stocks will lift as issues weigh on markets in 2022. While there are fears that Federal Reserve rate hikes to control high inflation could push the US economy into recession, it could lead to a pause in rate hikes or a prelude to cutting rates later in the year. To increase stakes.

“As we continue to see the ‘glass half full’ at the end of ‘free money’ and overstimulation of the economy, better times could come for both the stock and bond markets as the New Year progresses,” wrote John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, in a Tuesday note.

History also shows that The US stock market is rebounding after several years. In fact, the S&P 500 has, on average, gained 15% the following year after losing more than 1%.

The major averages ended 2022 with their worst annual losses since 2008, snapping a three-year winning streak. The Dow ended the year down 8.8%, 10.3% off its 52-week high. The S&P 500 has lost 19.4% for the year and is off more than 20% from its record high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 33.1% last year.