Stock futures were lower following the S&P 500’s third straight day of losses

Neil Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said his biggest fear is that markets are underestimating how high or how persistent inflation will be, and that the central bank will need to be more aggressive than expected.

“The big fear that I have in the back of my mind is that if we’re wrong and the markets are wrong, this inflation is much more embedded than we appreciate or the markets appreciate,” he said. Inflation is expected to decline to 2% over the next two years.

“Then, to bring inflation back up, we will have to be more aggressive than I expect,” he said at an event at the University of Pennsylvania.

Kashkari pointed to supply-side shocks accounting for “half to two-thirds” of the country’s high inflation.

“The more support we get from the supply side, the less the central bank has to do, and the more we can avoid a hard landing,” he said. However, he said there is some evidence that supply chains are beginning to normalize.

Kashkari is already considered the most dovish of the U.S. central bank’s 19 policymakers, and expects the central bank to raise its policy rate — now in the target range of 2.25% to 2.5% — by another two full percentage points by the end of next year.

– Jihye Lee