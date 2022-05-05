Starlink users can now take their terminal off the road

People who enjoy camping or weekend trips on the RV have another way of accessing the internet when setting up shop at night – as long as they do not wander around. $ 135 per month for hardware and. A new feature Allows users to use Starlink temporarily while away from home.

In the United States, portability costs $ 25 per month. This is above the regular service charge Recently collided . For those who do not pre-order, the hardware now costs $ 599.

Beyond cost, there are some other limitations to portability. For example, it is not worth taking a terminal with you on an Atlantic voyage. Starlink says this feature is only available when users are on the same continent as their registered service address. If you have been using Starlink in another country for more than two months, you will need to change the address registered in that jurisdiction.

Starling does not yet support the in-motion app, so you need to find a fixed location. And has a clear view of the sky. Meanwhile, it says portability is offered “on a best try basis”. Customers at the registered service address will have priority access to the network. “When bringing your Starling to a new location, this priority may result in substandard service, especially during peak usage or network congestion,” Starlink .

This feature gives users more flexibility. Starling cell towers can provide Internet access in unoccupied areas, making portability particularly useful for digital nomads who want to work anywhere.