It is unlikely that Salma Baralulo would have chosen football. It wasn’t her only choice, of course. The 19-year-old Spain striker was also a bright prospect in parallelo track and field, and was a talented runner who represented his country at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. Her chosen discipline is 400 meters. He still holds the national under-20 record for the distance.

She is also the person her country needs at the end of a marathon.

Spain’s meeting with the Netherlands on Friday in the quarter-finals of this Women’s World Cup will always be close. As Spain’s draining, narrow, 2-1 win proved, closeness can be a disadvantage. Only a hair’s breadth exists between these teams: the Spanish, Europe’s great power-in-waiting, and the Dutch, renowned for their skill but remarkable for their resilience.

Four years ago, that combination was enough to take the Netherlands to the World Cup final against the United States. This year, it started to look like a return trip might be on the cards. Andries Jonker’s team progressed from the group stage in more impressive than spectacular fashion. It is significantly ahead of the US. Thanks to the reflexes and concentration of its goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, it overcame South Africa in the round of 16.

The Netherlands lacked its cutting edge – star striker Vivian Miedema was one of several players absent from this World Cup due to a serious knee injury – but found a way to make up for it by blunting everyone else. When forward Lyneth Bierenstein met with reporters before the game, the team’s confidence was growing enough to take a slight swipe at Team USA. Behrenstein said much of the talk came from the Americans, who lost to Sweden in the round of 16. “You have to do it on the pitch,” he said.