Top News

SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites on 75th orbit in 2023

October 21, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 21 Starlink Internet satellites from California early Saturday morning (Oct. 21).

Falcon 9 lifted off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 4:23 a.m. EDT (0823 GMT; 1:23 a.m. local California time) on Saturday.

See also  2022 NBA Draft Live Updates, Results: Trader, Order, Grades, Magic Trade Takes Palo Banzero No. 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *