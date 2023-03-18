Top News

SpaceX launches 2 rockets 5 hours apart

March 18, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

SpaceX pulled off a St. Patrick’s Day doubleheader Friday (March 17) with two orbital missions.

The program began at 3:26 pm EDT (1926 GMT), when SpaceX launched its 52 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *