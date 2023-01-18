Sister Andre: World’s Oldest Person Dies at 118





CNN

—



French nun Sister AndreThe world’s oldest person died on Tuesday aged 118 in the southern city of Toulon.

The city’s mayor, Hubert Falco, announced the news of her death on Twitter, writing, “It was with great sadness and emotion that I learned tonight of the passing of #SisterAndré, the oldest person in the world.”

David Davella, a spokesman for the nun, said she died around 2 a.m. local time on Tuesday and lived near Toulon. “There is great sadness, but she wanted it to happen, her wish was to join her beloved brother. For her, that’s freedom,” Tavella said.

Born as Lucille Rondon on February 11, 1904, Sister André devoted most of her life to religious service, according to a report published by Guinness in April 2022.

Before becoming a Catholic nun, she cared for children during World War II and then spent 28 years in hospitals caring for orphans and the elderly.

According to Guinness, she is the oldest nun who ever lived.

When she returned 118 by 2022, the nun received a handwritten birthday note from French President Emmanuel Macron, the 18th French president of her lifetime. The Catholic Church has been led by 10 different popes since his birth.

She subsequently became the oldest woman in the world Death of Kane TanakaA Japanese woman who died at the age of 119 on April 19 was certified as the world’s oldest person.

The title of oldest person ever recorded also belongs to a French woman. Born on February 21, 1875, Jean-Louis Calment lived for 122 years and 164 days, according to Guinness World Records.