Sirhan Sirhan, RFK’s assassin, refused the group’s recommended parole in 2021.

(CNN) Sirhan Sirhan, convict Sen. Robert F. Assassination of Kennedy In 1968, Wednesday was again denied parole — California’s governor blocked an earlier recommendation that he be released for more than a year.

California’s parole hearing board decided Wednesday to deny Sirhan parole for three years, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told CNN.

Wednesday was Sirhan’s 17th parole eligibility hearing, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Tessa Outise said. In August 2021, after 15 rejections, the board was in place Recommended Sirhan’s parole, but that refused By Governor in January 2022.

Sirhan shot and killed Kennedy in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, following a campaign event where Kennedy was celebrating primary victories in his 1968 run for the Democratic nomination for president.

Originally sentenced to death, Sirhan — 24 at the time of the shooting — was commuted to life imprisonment in 1972.

CNN has reached out to Sirhan’s attorney for comment.

Sirhan, now 78, will be housed at the RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, Outis said.

The department could not comment on the reasons for the board’s decision Wednesday, but Outis said a copy of the transcript of the hearing would be available in a few weeks.

Kennedy was a leading presidential contender when he was killed

In 1968, assassinated President John F. The 42-year-old Kennedy, Kennedy’s younger brother, Vice President Hubert Humphrey and Sen. He was the leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination against Eugene McCarthy.

On June 5, the night of his assassination, Kennedy appeared on live television in the Ambassador Hotel ballroom, where he claimed victory over McCarthy in the California primary. A few minutes later, he was fatally wounded in the hotel service pantry on his way to a news conference set up in a small banquet room beyond the pantry. The shooting in the pantry was not recorded on any camera.

Sirhan was convicted of killing Kennedy and wounding five others.

Three bullets struck Kennedy’s body, while the fourth bullet passed harmlessly through the shoulder of his suit coat. Kennedy died the next day.