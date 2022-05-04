Simon Giards will sell you a scary jigsaw puzzle, but not his amazing Tesla truck

Swedish Inventor and YouTuber Simon Gears (“Queen of the City Robots”) has unveiled her latest work: a website named after her last name, “Still. “ Includes things like Giertz’s list of inventions A toothbrush helmet And A thin vegetable chopping machine. Although the website is not featured “Dracla”A Tesla Model 3 Gears converted into a pickup truck, or a Lego-structured photo booth for cute puppy photosIt contains some practical accessories and materials.

While the whole white puzzle may seem painful, it can be a fun pain for those who miss the puzzle pieces. Yetsin “Incomplete white puzzle”There are 499 pieces in the 500-piece puzzle, and since it is intentional, its full price of $ 38 will still cost you. Giards described the puzzle as “the worst jigsaw puzzle in the world”. His latest YouTube video It took her 19 hours to complete.

That’s GeartsTarget calendar for each day”Is a real calendar, but the special feature here is that it lights up again every day with a unique LED light to help you track any target you set. The calendar is available for $ 365 – reasonably priced. Was part of the “calendar every day” His first kickstarter Back in 2018, it’s Gears She used herself Keep a meditation table.





The website contains both Philips-Head Screwdriver ring And Screw ring, Both for $ 85. It is not clear if one ring fits another, but if you do not find any of them you will not screw yourself completely.

These products are still available on Yetch. According to the page about the website, the site was created as a ‘model of many years and many’ How is it not a thing? It should be a thing.