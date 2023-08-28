Shares in China Evergrande slumped as they resumed trading after 17 months

Nanjing, China – August 18, 2023 – An aerial photo shows a residential area of ​​Evergrande in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu province on August 18, 2023.

Shares in China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property developer, fell as much as 87% on Monday, trading for the first time since March 21, 2022.

Shares closed as low as 22 Hong Kong cents on Monday, compared with a close of 1.65 Hong Kong dollars per share on March 18, 2022.

Trading has resumed as the company posted a loss of 39.25 billion yuan ($5.38 billion) for the six months ended June, a smaller loss compared with a loss of 86.17 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose to 128.81 billion yuan in June 2022 from 89.28 billion yuan.