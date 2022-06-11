Seven bodies were found at the scene of a helicopter crash in Italy

ROME, June 11 (Reuters) – Rescuers on Saturday said they had found the bodies of seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Italy, two days after the plane went missing from radar screens.

The helicopter was en route from Luca, Tuscany, to the northern city of Treviso on Thursday when it was lost in a remote area in bad weather.

“Rescuers have found seven people dead from a helicopter, four from Turkey and two from Lebanon on a business trip to Italy, as well as an Italian pilot,” said the Premier’s Office in Modena. Report.

The helicopter was spotted in a mountainous area on the border between Tuscany and Emilia Romagna.

Prosecutors have cordoned off the area as part of an investigation into the incident.

On June 10, 2022, firefighters searched the mysterious helicopter with seven people, including four Turkish merchants, in the Abyssinia, Italy. Vigili del Fuoco / Guide via REUTERS read more

“We got coordinates and we went to the site and saw that everything was burned. The helicopter was basically in a valley, near a stream,” one rescuer said in a video posted on the Italian Air Force Twitter account.

Turkish businessmen worked in consumer products Eczacibasi, a subsidiary of Eczacibasi, a leading Turkish industrial group. (ECZYT.IS). The company said in a statement that they attended a paper technology exhibition in Italy. read more

The helicopter AW119 was manufactured by Leonardo, a member of the Cola Defense Force (LDOF.MI)Someone close to the matter told Reuters.

ANSA News Agency has announced that it owns Avio Helicopters, a transportation and aircraft maintenance company based in Thienne, northern Italy.

Avio helicopters were not immediately available for comment.

