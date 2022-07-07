Secret Service chief James Murray has left the agency

Leave a comment on this story Comment

Secret Service Director James Murray is stepping down as head of the Secret Service. Report The company made the announcement on Thursday. Murray, who has been on the job since 2019, has wanted to retire for “some time” and plans to work in the private sector, according to a senior Department of Homeland Security official familiar with his decision.

He accepted a high-security job at Snapchat, a California-based social media company, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to share internal details. Murray, a 27-year veteran of the Secret Service, filled a variety of key roles at the agency before he was named director in May 2019. His last day will be July 30, the report said.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorgas said the Secret Service under Murray’s leadership has “reinforced its status as the world’s preeminent security agency and grown in sophistication and investigative capabilities.”

“I have greatly benefited from the opportunity to rely on Director Murray as a trusted advisor and highly respected leader in the Department of Homeland Security,” Mayorgas said in a statement.

In a statement from the Secret Service, Murray said he “helped the agency navigate the unique challenges presented by the historic COVID-19 pandemic” while “continuing its integrated mission of providing security to senior select leaders and investigating crimes targeting our financial infrastructure.”

The Secret Service, best known for protecting current and former presidents and their families, has faced many controversies over the past decade, including a prostitution scandal, White House security missteps during the Obama administration and allegations of politicization under President Donald Trump. See also Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukrainian President details alleged Russian atrocities in hard-hitting UN speech

In recent weeks, its agents have become central figures in the House’s January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified last month that Trump was forced to the steering wheel at one point when he was told his security detail would not be allowed to join his supporters marching toward the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Presidential vehicle.