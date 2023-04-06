Schwartz says he ‘gets’ Sandoval’s crush on Raquel

TV

April 5, 2023 | 10:00 p.m





Tom Sandoval totally understands why Tom Schwartz wanted to be with Rockwell Lewis — after all, they were secretly having “a whole affair” at the time.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” the two Toms were chatting at Brock Davis’ bachelor party when Schwartz told Sandoval that he finds Levis “cute.”

“I understand,” Sandoval quickly replied.

However, Schwartz admitted that since he and his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, had separated only a few months ago, he still felt it was “illegal” to see other women.

After marrying in front of Bravo cameras in August 2016, Maloney and Schwartz announced their separation in March 2022. The two had been dating since September 2010.

Despite their long-term relationship, Schwartz doesn’t think Schwartz should back down, as Sandoval told her best friend that she and “Ariana” are. [Madix] See girls all the time — and guys.”

“No one f–king cares,” the 40-year-old singer said. (Madix, 37, had previously come out as bisexual.)

Sandoval’s check was enough to inspire Schwartz to make a final move on Levis, 28. At the end of the episode, he kisses the former beauty queen at Davis and Sheena Shay’s wedding reception in August 2022.

However, at the time of their smooch, it’s not clear that Schwartz was having an affair with his best friend Levis.

After Scandoval was exposed, many believed that Schwartz knew about their affair and was trying to distract from it by taking action against Levis.

Back in an interview, Schwartz said Sandoval made him kiss her.

“I don’t want to do it,” Schwartz said “ET Canada” said In a February 7 interview. “He said, ‘If you don’t do it, you’re a badass.’ … He steamed me.

Both Levis and Schwartz denied that their kiss was a ruse.

When Levis and Sandoval hit the headlines in March, their bravado — which dates back to July 2022 — was exposed.

Maddix dumped her boyfriend of ten years on March 1 after finding an apparently sexually explicit video of Levis on Sandoval’s phone.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.





