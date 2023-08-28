Samuel Wurzelbacher, Celebrated as ‘Joe the Plumber’, Dies at 49

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, the epitome of the American middle-class everyman, briefly known as “Joe the Plumber” during his 2008 presidential campaign clash with Barack Obama over taxing small businesses, died Sunday. His home is in Campbellsport, Wis., about 60 miles north of Milwaukee. He is 49 years old.

The cause was complications from pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Katie Wurchelbacher.

On Sunday, October 12, 2008, at Shrewsbury Street in Toledo, Ohio, Mr. Obama was campaigning when Mr. Wurzelbacher intercepted a football catch for Mose with his son. Confront the Democratic nominee about his proposed tax hike for small businesses.

During an affable but largely inconclusive five-minute speech in front of news cameras, Mr. Wurzelbacher said that while he was getting close to being able to afford a plumbing business, he was concerned that he would be in for a big tax bite. He said he would earn $250,000 a year.

Three days later, “Joe the Plumber”, Mr. Popularized by Obama’s Republican rival, Senator John McCain of Arizona, he was invoked about two dozen times during the final debate of the presidential campaign.