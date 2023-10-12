Sam Bankman-Fried approved the use of client funds, Carolyn Ellison says on the record

Former crypto hedge fund Alameda Research CEO Carolyn Ellison arrives in federal court in New York City, U.S., on October 11, 2023, for the hearing of former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges in connection with the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Get license rights

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) – Jurors in the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday heard a recording of Carolyn Ellison allegedly approving employees of her Alameda Research hedge fund using money owned by clients of her FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Pay the debts of the fund.

“With crypto down…most of Alameda’s loans were called,” former Alameda chief executive Ellison was heard saying in a recording of the November 9, 2022, Alameda “all hands” meeting. “And to meet that loan comes to mind, we borrowed a few funds on FTX.”

When an employee pressed her on the record about who specifically authorized the use of customer funds, she replied, “Sam…I think so.”

Prosecutors played audio clips of former Alamelu businessman Christian Drappi questioning him about the meeting. Earlier on Thursday, Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and confidante, finished testifying on the seventh day of the ex-mogul’s trial about her role in the multibillion-dollar fraud. . Both companies are now insolvent.

Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried, 31, pilfered billions in FTX client funds to prop up Alameda, buy real estate and donate more than $100 million to US political campaigns.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy, and said that while he made mistakes running FTX, he never intended to steal the funds.

Ellison, a 28-year-old Stanford University graduate who took the reins in Alameda in 2021, is one of three former members of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle who have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office.

Ellison testified that over three days, the hedge fund took $10 billion in FTX client funds to repay and invest its loans.

During cross-examination earlier Thursday, defense attorney Mark Cohen asked her whether she knew there was an investigation into FTX before or after the “all hands” meeting. He said he did not remember knowing about the study before the meeting.

That could undermine the defense’s argument that she withheld her testimony to target her employer and ultimately win leniency for herself.

At a follow-up hearing, prosecutor Daniel Sassoon asked Ellison why she said, “It’s Sam, I think.”

“The words ‘I guess’ were a voice tremor,” Ellison said, adding that he felt uncomfortable at the time. “I don’t go into the meeting to blame anyone, but I want to answer my staff’s questions honestly and openly.”

Ellison says he deferred to Bankman-Fried

During a four-hour cross-examination, Cohen tried to show that Ellison ran Alameda, although he had less of an appetite for risk than Bankman-Fried.

On Thursday, Ellison testified that he became more ambitious after joining Alameda and oversaw many aspects of the company’s operations, but that he ultimately deferred to Bankman-Fried’s ruling.

Jurors also saw a memo that analyzed Ellison Alameda’s weaknesses, including his assessment that he and his former co-chief executive, Sam Trabucco, did not push employees hard enough.

“Trapucco and I are not as good managers or leaders as we could be,” he said on the stand.

Ellison tearfully said Wednesday that he lived in “fear” that the truth would come out, and that FTX’s eventual collapse last year brought “great relief.”

Earlier in the trial, FTX’s former chief technology officer, Gary Wang, testified that Bankman-Fried falsely tweeted in November that FTX was “doing fine” as the exchange faced demand for a withdrawal. A third cooperating witness, former FTX Engineering chief Nishad Singh, is also expected to testify in the trial, which is expected to last up to six weeks.

Reporting by Jodi Godoi and Luke Cohen in New York Editing by Nolene Walter, Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis

