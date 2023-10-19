SAG-AFTRA Exec Calls Strike ‘A Goodwill Gesture’ – A-Listers Offer to Help Solve Deadline

Josh says to Deadline

A plan for SAG-AFTRA this week for George Clooney and other big stars to resume stalled talks with studios “deserves review and consideration,” the union’s chief negotiator says.

“We’re with you, we’re behind you,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told Deadline today about picking up ideas and sentiments from Oscar winners and others. “We want to do everything we can to help, and I think what someone wants to help is not someone who wants to undermine.”

On Tuesday, as Deadline exclusively reported, Clooney, Emma Stone, Ben Affleck, Tyler Perry, Scarlett Johansson and other A-listers met with guild brass to discuss the status of the strike and the lack of talks with studios. At the Zoom gathering, Clooney himself exclusively confirmed to Deadline today that the A-listers insisted to union president Fran Treasure and Crabtree-Ireland that “a lot of high earners want to be part of the solution.”

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike for 98 days so far, and no new negotiations with studios and streamers are currently scheduled. However, Crabtree-Ireland today said a new deal was “certainly possible”. He added: “Until everyone comes back to the table, they do so with the mindset that we will find this path to a fair deal.”

In wanting that fair deal, the Guild had a few details to put on the table for the A-listers to consider.

“We’re offering to eliminate the arrears that brings the union more than $50 million annually,” Clooney, a two-time Oscar winner, explained of the stars’ recommendations to move the situation back to the bargaining table. “More than $150 million over the next three years. We think it’s fair to pay more in a union. We also recommend a bottom-up residual structure – meaning the top of the callsheet is the last to collect the residual, not the first. These negotiations will continue, but we want to show that we are all in this together and we wanted to find ways to help bridge the gap in actors getting paid.

At a picket at Warner Bros. on Thursday, Crabtree-Ireland took a big-picture assessment of the A-lister’s offer.

“Raising our dues and offering more membership dues will help fund all kinds of programs that can help members, such as programs to help uninsured members who need health insurance, premium assistance or things like that,” the SAG-AFRTRA president noted. . “But that’s not a way to put money into benefit plans. Apart from employer contributions, it’s not even legal to put money into benefit plans.

“So I really see it as a gesture of goodwill and support that will help lift membership rather than affect contract negotiations,” he declared.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland Chelsea Renton & Kevin E. West with The WB on October 19, 2023 Rosie Cordero/Deadline

While dues haven’t been a hot topic in this year’s SAG-AFTRA debates, the A-listers’ idea of ​​flipping a residual payout had the potential to carry real heft, if nothing else. In real terms, by putting themselves at the bottom of the list and putting working actors first, the Clooney-led plan could lift the majority of the 160,000 guild members, many of whom don’t even earn enough to qualify for health care. Maintenance benefits

With Netflix’s Ted Sarandos repeatedly accusing SAG-AFTRA of wanting to put a “subscriber levy” into the deal, the guild’s revenue-sharing plan has been a sticking point in reaching a new three-year deal. Since the start of talks earlier this year, the actors’ union has sought new financial compensation for actors of hit streaming shows and movies — something that didn’t always start with AMPTP.

In the most recent round of negotiations, which began on October 2, the guild reduced the proposal from 2% of steaming revenue to 1%. Last week, SAG-AFTRA came back with an updated version that aims to regulate streaming services by about 57¢ per subscriber.

That didn’t go well — in fact, on Oct. 11, the studios and streamers left the scheduled talks early, then called Crabtree-Ireland to say they weren’t coming back and that discussions were “on hold.” AMPTP said the project would cost them $800 million a year and was an “unacceptable economic burden”. SAG-AFTRA disputes the estimate, which is inflated by hundreds of millions.

“They told us under no circumstances would we agree to something tied to revenue, so our team went back, did some soul-searching and worked really hard for two days, and came up with a new proposal yesterday that wasn’t tied to revenue. For subscriber levels, just like what they asked for,” said union chief negotiator Crabtree- Ireland told Deadline on Oct. 12 on the Netflix picket line. “Their response to that was, ‘We’re walking away from negotiations,’ rather than, ‘Oh, wow, that’s something we can talk about.’

With talks by studios and streamers on hold for more than a week now, Netflix said yesterday in its third-quarter earnings report that negotiations are “ongoing” — which could mean a reboot is in the cards soon.