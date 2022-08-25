Sade Holmgren injured: Thunder rookie out for entire 2022-23 season after suffering right leg injury in pro-am

Good pictures



Chet Holmgren, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday. Lisfranc injured Holmgren’s right leg.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he’s had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “We know Chet has a long history with our company and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that impressed us most when choosing Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity to carry him through this time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.” “

Holmgren was playing in Jamal Crawford’s “The Crossover Pro-Am” last weekend in Seattle. He appeared to land awkwardly and was limping as he tried to walk back onto the court. He left the game after that play, and the entire event was called off shortly after due to condensation on the field. (His injury does not appear to be related to the court case.)

It’s obviously disappointing news for him and the Thunder. Holmgren impressed on both ends of the floor during Summer League action in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, making his NBA debut even more exciting.

In his first game in Salt Lake City, he had 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks; Averaged 12 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and two blocks in Vegas through three games. Sure, you can only read so much into Summer League stats, but his ability to impact the game in so many different ways is what made the Thunder interested in making him the second overall pick.

Heading into the draft, one of the few concerns about Holmgren was his body. Many had questions about how his lithe, 7-foot, 195-pound body would hold up to the rigors of the professional game. Some may use this injury as proof that they’re right, but it’s worth noting that it’s a fluke play and landing one’s foot under the basket can happen to anyone.