Ryanair orders Boeing for at least 150 of the larger 737 Max

Ryanair said it plans to buy at least 150 Boeing 737 10 Max planes, with options for 150 more.

It’s the budget carrier’s largest order and the manufacturer’s latest sizable deal for new planes as airlines replace aging jets and grow their fleets.

Boeing shares rose about 2% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company announced the order.

Ryanair plans to operate Max 10s, which have not yet been certified by regulators, with 228 seats.

The company’s lineup of 150 aircraft is worth $20 billion in inventory Prices, but airlines usually get significant discounts for such big sales. Ryanair halted negotiations for a larger max order in September 2021 due to a dispute over pricing.

Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, said the new planes would replace older 737 jets in its fleet. He said 150 additional jets would allow it to fly more than 300 million passengers a year by 2034.

The ultra-low-cost airline carried 97 million passengers in the 12 months ended March 31, up from 149 million before the Covid pandemic, a company said. Report.

The budget carrier’s order is the latest in a string of major sales by Boeing, which has reached deals to sell hundreds of planes to customers including Air India, Saudia and United Airlines in recent months.

Boeing’s next challenge is ramping up production of the 737 Max. The company is aiming to make 38 every month, up from 31 last month. It also plans to increase production of its 787 Dreamliner to five this year.