Russia’s Luna-25 moon lander crashes

It also said that an interim commission would be set up to investigate the reasons for the failure.

Launched on August 11, Luna-25 was intended to be the first mission to reach the South Pole of the Moon. Government space programs and private companies around the world are interested in that part of the moon because they believe it may contain water ice that could be used by astronauts for future space missions.

Another country, India, has a chance to land the first probe near the Moon’s south pole. Its Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched in July, but it opted for a more circuitous but fuel-efficient route to the moon. It is scheduled to attempt a landing on Wednesday.

India can win after Russia’s defeat President Vladimir V. It would be a blow to Putin, who has used Russian achievements in space as part and parcel of his power.

It’s part of the Kremlin’s narrative — compelling to many Russians — that Russia is a major country blocked by an American-led West that is jealous and threatened by Russia’s capabilities. As Russia works to realign its geopolitical ties, the country’s state-run space industry has been a particularly valuable tool.

“The interest in our programs is very high,” Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia’s space program, told a televised meeting in June. To Putin, he described Russia’s plan to expand space cooperation with African countries. The move is part of the Kremlin’s overall efforts to deepen economic and political ties with non-Western countries amid European and American sanctions.