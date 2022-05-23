Russian Ambassador to the UN Boris Bondarev resigns over Putin’s war in Ukraine

Placeholder when article actions are loaded

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned over the war in Ukraine, with the Russian government publicly denouncing the war and writing that he was “not too ashamed” of his country. In a letter to colleagues in Geneva Posted in a LinkedIn account in his name Also on Facebook, Boris Bondarev, adviser to the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, said on Monday that he had left the civil service.

“For twenty years in my diplomatic career I have seen different twists and turns in our foreign policy, but I am not ashamed of my country on February 24 this year,” he wrote, noting the date the invasion began.

“Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine is indeed a crime not only against the entire Western world and against the Ukrainian people, but perhaps even the most heinous crime against the people of Russia, with a bold Z-crossing letter. All the hopes and opportunities for a prosperous free society in our country.”

The harsh letter is one of the highest criticisms of the war – and its architects – must come from within the Russian government. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that differences will not be tolerated, saying in March that the Russian people can distinguish “true patriots from impure and traitors.”

Anatoly Subais, Putin’s special envoy for sustainable development, left Russia in March, but did not comment publicly on the reasons for his departure.

Russian officials have not yet commented on the case. But critics of the war could face punishment Laws that make it a crime Putin’s favorite word for spreading “misinformation” about the Russian military is not calling the war a “special operation” but calling it a war. See also Twitter CEO Says Two Leaders Are Leaving, Hiring Suspended Amid Musk Acquisition

Bondarev, who was contacted by phone by the Associated Press on Monday, confirmed that he had handed in his resignation in a letter to Ambassador Janet Kadilov. He told Andhra that he had no plans to leave Geneva.

Bondarev directly targeted Russia’s ruling class. “Those who conceive of this war want only one thing – to be in power forever, to live in luxurious tasteless castles, to sail in boats comparable to tonnage and the entire Russian navy, and to enjoy unlimited power and absolute punishment,” he wrote.

“They are willing to sacrifice any number of lives to achieve it,” the letter continued. “Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have already died for this.”

A Online Directory The United Nations in Geneva has listed Bondare as an adviser on the work of the Russian Federation. LinkedIn’s profile states that he specializes in arms control, disarmament and arms proliferation, and has been in his current role since 2019.

The final part of his letter calls on the ministry in which he served, isolating Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, citing him as an example of the deterioration of Russian diplomacy.

Lavrov wrote, “From a professional and educated intellectual, many of my colleagues were highly valued, constantly broadcasting conflicting statements and becoming the person threatening the world (i.e. Russia as well with nuclear weapons!”

Today’s ministry is not about “diplomacy,” but about “war hysteria, lies and hatred.”

Ponterre’s public resignation called on other Russian officials to follow suit.

A Geneva-based NGO, IN, has circulated a copy of a letter from the Russian embassy on Twitter calling Boris Bondarev a hero. Said Hill Neuer, managing director of the watchdog. “We now call on all other Russian ambassadors to the United Nations – and around the world – to follow his moral example and resign.” See also Oil sources as Russian energy supply fears intensify

BREAKING: Russia’s adviser to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned. Boris Bondarev: “I was never ashamed of my country.” UN watchdog has now called on all other Russian ambassadors to the United Nations – and around the world – to follow his moral example and resign. 🧵: pic.twitter.com/ZuKqq0gJO8 – HillelNeuer (HillelNeuer) May 23, 2022

Bill Broder, founder of Hermitage Capital and a key critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, tweeted: “This is an incredible letter from a Russian embassy official.

“This is the language that all Russian officials and oligarchy should use if there is any chance of being treated softly by the West.”

Pondare’s letter was closed with a farewell to the ministry – and an intervention into his precarious position.

“The ministry has become my home and family. But I can no longer take part in this bloody, intelligent and utterly unnecessary humiliation, “he wrote,” Jobs are welcome … “