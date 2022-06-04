Russia-Ukraine war: What we know on the 101st day of the invasion | Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have recaptured 20% of the lost territory in Siverodonetsk. From the Russian invasion, According to To the Ukrainian authorities. “Despite the difficult situation before, the percentage [held by Russia] Somewhere it was 70% and now we have already pushed them back approximately 20%, ”Serhiy Gaidai, head of the Luhansk East region, told national television on Friday.

Leading US General Mark Mille met with Finnish President Saul Ninisto on Friday to reaffirm US support for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership efforts., Turkey prevents. Millie told reporters that if the two countries’ applications were approved, it would “significantly enhance NATO’s military capabilities”, Agence France-Presse reported. After Helsinki, Millie was expected to leave for neighboring Sweden on Saturday.

The driver who was carrying two Reuters journalists in eastern Ukraine was killed and two reporters were slightly injured. On Friday, a company spokesman said. On the way to Chevrolet Donetsk they caught fire. “They were traveling in a vehicle provided by Russian-backed separatists and were driven by a person appointed by the separatists,” the international news agency reported.

Vladimir Putin says there is no problem in exporting grain from Ukraine. Fears of a global food crisis arose after the Moscow invasion. The Russian president said in a televised interview on Friday that exports could be made through Ukrainian ports, through Russian-controlled ports or through Central Europe. Putin accused the West of “cruelty” by saying that Moscow was blocking grain exports from Ukraine.

Maggie Sol, President of the African Union and President of Senegal; Said He was “confirmed” after a meeting with Putin over global food shortages. Caused by the Russian invasion Ukraine. In addition to the global food shortage, other issues discussed between the two leaders include grain supplies stranded in Ukrainian ports. See also Timeline of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: What we know so far

Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Vasil Botna, Accused Russia “steals” Ukrainian grain and sends it abroad. “Russia shamelessly steals Ukrainian grain and sends it from Crimea to foreign countries, including Turkey,” Botna said in a tweet on Friday.

14 million Ukrainians are forced to flee their homes, the majority of whom are women and children. Amin Awad, UN crisis coordinator for Ukraine; Said On Friday. A Report Released on the 100th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Avot spoke of displaced Ukrainians, “describing the size and speed. [their] Displacement is not in history. “

Moscow will help restore and rebuild Luhansk and Donetsk, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sofianin Announced After visiting Luhansk on Friday. The mayor said about 1,500 experts and 500 equipment from various departments of the Moscow Municipal Economic Complex had arrived in Louhans.

Ursula van der Leyen, President of the European Commission Said That Ukraine Must meet all the criteria and conditions required to join. He called on Ukraine to help the EU achieve its goals.

“Victory is ours,” said the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zhelensky Said In a video On February 24, the day his Russian envoy, Vladimir Putin, launched his unprovoked attack, the same key ministers and advisers appeared with him in a negative broadcast. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine are here. Most importantly, our people, our country people, are here. We have already been defending Ukraine for 100 days ⁇ Glory to Ukraine, ”Zhelensky added.

French President Emmanuel Macron says Putin made a “historic and fundamental mistake” by occupying Ukraine and is now “isolated.”. “I think, I told him, he made a historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself and for history,” Macross said in an interview with French regional media on Friday. “Isolating oneself is one thing, but getting out of it is a difficult path.” Macron said he did not “measure” the visit to Kiev. See also Trump and his children may be deposed by New York attorney general, judge rules