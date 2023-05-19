Russia bans 500 Americans, including CNN journalists

CNN anchor Erin Burnett, late-night host Stephen Colbert, former President Barack Obama and CNN correspondent Nick Baden-Walsh were on the list shared by Russia’s Foreign Ministry.





Former US President Barack Obama, late-night TV host Stephen Colbert and CNN’s Erin Burnett are among the “500 Americans” banned from entering Russia.

Russia announced on Friday that it was banning “500 Americans,” several key figures in the US executive branch, from entering the country, according to a Russian ministry statement. Foreign Affairs.

The list includes Obama, former U.S. Ambassador John Huntsman, several U.S. senators, and the next expected chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Charles Q. Brown Jr.

The list of buzzing names also includes American late-night TV hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Colbert and Seth Meyers.

The statement added: “The attached ‘List-500’ includes people from government and law enforcement agencies who were directly involved in harassing dissidents in the wake of the so-called Capitol storm.” On January 6, 2021, a large number of supporters of former US President Donald Trump attempted to block Biden’s presidential certification and stormed the US capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned the arrests of the rioters months later, saying people had come to Congress with “political demands”. Reuters reported.

Friday’s list includes CNN anchor Erin Burnett and is an update to a previously released long list of sanctioned individuals that includes CNN’s chief international security correspondent Nick Patton Walsh, CNN contributors Bianna Golodryga and Timothy Naftali.

Although named as one of the “500 Americans” in the list, Patton Walsh is a British citizen.

The ministry justified the sanctions in a statement on its website: “It is time for Washington to learn that even a hostile attack against Russia will not go without a strong response.”

It does not specify the complaints against each individual or explain what the restrictions are beyond a ban on entering the county.

In addition, the ministry said it continued to deny the US Embassy’s request for consular access to US journalist Ivan Gershkovich “due to the failure to issue visas to Russian journalists from the Lavrov pool”, an apparent reference to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit. To America in April.