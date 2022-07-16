Russell Westbrook is parting ways with longtime agent, indicating that the Lakers’ future is not on terms

Many speculate Russell Westbrook Will find a new team after a disastrous first season with Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he has found a new agent.

The Lakers point guard and his longtime agent, Todd Faucher, of Wasserman, parted ways amid controversy. told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

Faucher represented Westbrook from the start of his NBA career, beginning with his fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, an MVP-winning Thunder tenure and trades to the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Lakers. To date, he has earned $288 million in NBA salary. For Spotrac.

They believed Westbrook and Future’s apparent differences were best for Westbrook this season. In a lengthy statement to ESPN, he said another trade would harm Westbrook’s value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, indicating Westbrook wants out of Los Angeles.

Fucher described the situation as “irreconcilable differences”.

Even with new head coach Darwin Hamm, the Lakers disagreed with Faucher Public insists he can fix the point guard. The team has The recent Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade followed, but the move fell through because the teams couldn’t agree on compensation. Faucher notes that the onus is on the Lakers to add value to get a team to take on Westbrook’s $47 million contract this offseason.

Full statement from Russell Westbrook’s former agent

“I represented Russell Westbrook for 14 years and am proud of our partnership that included the highly successful 2008 draft, a super-max contract and the only renegotiation and extension max contract in history. Fashion industry icon and recently arranged three consecutive trades on Russell’s behalf – his He culminated with a trade to the hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

“Each time, teams gave up valuable players and assets to get Russell — and each time, a new organization accepted his arrival. We did it together with grace and class.

“Now, with the possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the market is telling the Lakers that they need to add more value with Russell in any trade scenario. Even so, such a trade would require Russell to immediately leave the new team via buyout.

“My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to devalue Russell and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darwin Hamm has publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player who will prove it again before retirement.

“Unfortunately, there are irreconcilable differences in his ideal path and we will no longer be working together. I wish the best for Russell and his family.”

Such a blunt comment about a former player is rare, and indicates just how tenuous Westbrook’s place in the NBA is right now. LeBron saw his stats almost deteriorate while playing alongside James, and now no team is interested in him at his current salary.

Russell Westbrook’s tweet calling agent’s Lakers report is incorrect

Shortly after Foucher’s report was released, Westbrook was seen liking a tweet that read, “Absolutely nothing to do with the Lakers situation. That’s it.” [cap].”

So Westbrook might have some thoughts on how his agent handled the divorce.

A screenshot of Russell Westbrook’s Twitter likes, “Absolutely nothing to do with the Lakers situation. [cap].” (Twitter)

Dan Voik of the Los Angeles Times also reported that Westbrook has not requested a trade from the Lakers.

Meanwhile, Rich Paul, James and Anthony Davis and Westbrook reportedly wanted a trade midway through last seasonA few thoughts from a distance, thoughts James agreed with.

There really isn’t a week safe from Lakers news.